By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
November 24, 2018
The USDA is giving some important tips on food safety for the holidays! Even though it is a time to celebrate, it is also the perfect time for to take extra care and precaution when it comes to preparing and storing your wonderful holiday dishes! On this edition of Centro, we give you these important safety tips and tell you how to keep your family safe this holiday season! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with USDA Spokesperson Janice Lopez-Muñoz. Tune In!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
FOOD SAFETY FOR THE HOLIDAYS
USDA
1-888-MPHotline
(674-6854)
www.FoodSafety.gov
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

