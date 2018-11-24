November 24, 2018

The USDA is giving some important tips on food safety for the holidays! Even though it is a time to celebrate, it is also the perfect time for to take extra care and precaution when it comes to preparing and storing your wonderful holiday dishes! On this edition of Centro, we give you these important safety tips and tell you how to keep your family safe this holiday season! WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with USDA Spokesperson Janice Lopez-Muñoz. Tune In!

FOOD SAFETY FOR THE HOLIDAYS

USDA

1-888-MPHotline

(674-6854)

www.FoodSafety.gov

Social Media:

@USDAFoodSafety

