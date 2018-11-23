BOSTON (CBS) — Two days after appearing on the injury report for the first time all season, Tom Brady was not present on the practice field for the Patriots on Friday.

At least, Brady was not present during the window of practice that was open to the media down in Foxboro. It remains possible that Brady showed up late to practice after receiving treatment.

A report on Brady’s practice status will be released later Friday afternoon when the team sends out its final injury report of the week.

ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported that Brady is expected to play Sunday.

Brady first appeared on Wednesday’s injury report as a limited participant in practice due to a knee injury, reportedly suffered on his reception in Tennessee in Week 10.

The Patriots (7-3) are preparing for a trip to New Jersey to face the New York Jets (3-7) on Sunday. The Jets will likely be starting backup Josh McCown at quarterback, with rookie starter Sam Darnold currently dealing with a foot injury.