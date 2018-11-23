BOSTON (CBS) — Anthony Davis. Boston Celtics. It’s an imaginary pairing we’ve all discussed too many times for much too long. But we’re going to be talking about it for a little bit longer.

That’s because Chris Sheridan has reported that if the Pelicans do decide to trade Davis, the Celtics are on Davis’ short list of teams he’d willingly join.

Sheridan reported that the Pelicans will look to trade Davis if they’re “middle-of-the-pack or worse” in the Western Conference at the trade deadline, and that the Celtics are on the short list of teams he’d consider.

“A source with intimate knowledge of the inner workings of the NBA told Get More Sports that Davis is considering five teams in the near and distant future: The Boston Celtics, Los Angeles Lakers, New Orleans Pelicans, New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers,” Sheridan wrote.

Any Celtics-related excitement upon hearing that news would immediately be tempered by concern upon seeing the 76ers on that list, as those two teams figure to be competing in the East for the foreseeable future.

Of course, with the Celtics at 9-9 on the season, there’s a lot that this current roster has to figure out before talk of blockbuster deals becomes a reality. But for now, a Davis trade remains a possibility — real, imagined, or otherwise.

The Celtics are currently in eighth place in the East. The Pelicans, at 10-8, sit outside the playoff picture in the West.