  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
By Paul Burton
Filed Under:Local TV, Lowell, Lowell Fire, Paul Burton

LOWELL (CBS) – Residents are picking up the pieces after a Thanksgiving Day fire destroyed three Lowell homes and left two dozen residents without a place to live.

Brown Peou is thankful his family is alive but devastated after the fast-moving fire ripped through their three-story home.

“We lost everything and now we have nothing,” he said.

Fire officials say 25 in Lowell are without a place to live after a Thanksgiving Day fire on Arthur Street. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

“It’s a terrible thing. You never want to see it happen. Thankfully no one was hurt,” Lowell Deputy Fire Chief Mark McGuane said.

lowell 25 Residents Left Homeless After Flames Rip Through Three Lowell Homes

Lowell homes were destroyed by a fire on Thanksgiving. (WBZ-TV)

Firefighters faced bitter cold temperatures, frozen hydrants and strong winds as they battled the massive blaze.

On Friday, the Peous family returned to their former home, which is now condemned. A total of 11 people lived in the building, including a two and 7-year-old.

“It’s just overwhelming. Especially since I have my two little sons,” Peou’s brother said.

lowell2 25 Residents Left Homeless After Flames Rip Through Three Lowell Homes

Firefighters battle flames on Thanksgiving in Lowell. (WBZ-TV)

All of them escaped with just the clothes on their backs. On Friday afternoon, some much needed sun shined through to help melt away some of the ice but not the memory of a Thanksgiving Day disaster.

“I can’t imagine that his happened on a holiday like this,” Brown said.

Brown who has lived there for more than 15 years is not sure what his next move will be. He needs food and a new place to live.

“No clue, nothing we don’t know what’s going on right now,” he said.

The Red Cross is assisting those families who have no place to stay. The fire remains under investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s