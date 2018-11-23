LOWELL (CBS) – Residents are picking up the pieces after a Thanksgiving Day fire destroyed three Lowell homes and left two dozen residents without a place to live.

Brown Peou is thankful his family is alive but devastated after the fast-moving fire ripped through their three-story home.

“We lost everything and now we have nothing,” he said.

Fire officials say 25 in Lowell are without a place to live after a Thanksgiving Day fire on Arthur Street. Fortunately, everyone made it out safely.

“It’s a terrible thing. You never want to see it happen. Thankfully no one was hurt,” Lowell Deputy Fire Chief Mark McGuane said.

Firefighters faced bitter cold temperatures, frozen hydrants and strong winds as they battled the massive blaze.

On Friday, the Peous family returned to their former home, which is now condemned. A total of 11 people lived in the building, including a two and 7-year-old.

“It’s just overwhelming. Especially since I have my two little sons,” Peou’s brother said.

All of them escaped with just the clothes on their backs. On Friday afternoon, some much needed sun shined through to help melt away some of the ice but not the memory of a Thanksgiving Day disaster.

“I can’t imagine that his happened on a holiday like this,” Brown said.

Brown who has lived there for more than 15 years is not sure what his next move will be. He needs food and a new place to live.

“No clue, nothing we don’t know what’s going on right now,” he said.

The Red Cross is assisting those families who have no place to stay. The fire remains under investigation.