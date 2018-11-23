HOPKINTON (CBS) – A Hopkinton home was significantly damaged when a car crashed into the front of it.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

A home on West Main Street was damaged by the impact. The residents were forced to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

A woman who lives at the home with her brother told WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex that they feel fortunate to have escaped injury. Neither was in the front room when the car slammed into it.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was diverted while the crash was cleaned up.