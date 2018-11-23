  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:01 PMMagnum P.I.
    10:00 PMHawaii Five-0
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:car into home, Hopkinton, Local TV

HOPKINTON (CBS) – A Hopkinton home was significantly damaged when a car crashed into the front of it.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

hopkinton2 Car Slams Into Hopkinton Home

A car slammed into the front of a Hopkinton home. (Image Credit: Hopkinton Police)

A home on West Main Street was damaged by the impact. The residents were forced to find somewhere else to stay for the night.

A woman who lives at the home with her brother told WBZ-TV’s Kristina Rex that they feel fortunate to have escaped injury. Neither was in the front room when the car slammed into it.

The driver was taken to an area hospital with unknown injuries.

Traffic was diverted while the crash was cleaned up.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s