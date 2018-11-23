  • WBZ TVOn Air

Oakham

OAKHAM, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts State Police are investigating a head-on crash on Thanksgiving that killed a woman and injured three others.

State police say a 21-year-old Franklin man driving a Toyota Corolla lost control in Oakham at 5:20 p.m. Thursday and struck a Honda CRV coming from the opposite direction.

The Franklin man’s passenger, identified Friday as 21-year-old Annabelle Rosemond, of New Bedford, died.

The Franklin man, as well as the 51-year-old woman and 89-year-old man in the CRV, both from Ware, were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

oakham Woman Killed, 3 Hurt In Head On Crash On Thanksgiving

Police closed off part of Old Turnpike Road in Oakham after the crash on Thanksgiving. (Photo credit: Telegram.com )

Their names weren’t released.

Police believe speed was a factor. The investigation continues.

