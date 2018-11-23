  • WBZ TVOn Air

ANDOVER (CBS) – Four people were injured, including a 5-year-old boy and his mother, when a speeding car slammed into a vehicle that was stopped in the breakdown lane.

Massachusetts State Police said a car was stopped on the side of Interstate 93 North just before River Road around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Initial investigation shows that a second vehicle slammed into the back of that car “at a high rate of speed.” Impact send the car across the highway and into the left lane.

andoverfirerescue 4 People, Including 5 Year Old Boy And Mother, Injured In I 93 Crash

One of two vehicles involved in a serious Andover crash. (Image Credit: Andover Fire Rescue)

A woman and her young son were in the car that was pulled over. They were seriously injured.

The driver and passenger of the second car were also injured. All four people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

car 4 People, Including 5 Year Old Boy And Mother, Injured In I 93 Crash

The second vehicle included in an Interstate 93 crash. (WBZ-TV)

The 5-year-old was later taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

All northbound lanes of I-93 were shut down following the crash, resulting in several miles of traffic backup. The road has since reopened.

