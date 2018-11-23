ANDOVER (CBS) – Four people were injured, including a 5-year-old boy and his mother, when a speeding car slammed into a vehicle that was stopped in the breakdown lane.

Massachusetts State Police said a car was stopped on the side of Interstate 93 North just before River Road around 3:15 p.m. on Friday.

Initial investigation shows that a second vehicle slammed into the back of that car “at a high rate of speed.” Impact send the car across the highway and into the left lane.

A woman and her young son were in the car that was pulled over. They were seriously injured.

The driver and passenger of the second car were also injured. All four people were taken to Lawrence General Hospital.

The 5-year-old was later taken by helicopter to a Boston hospital.

All northbound lanes of I-93 were shut down following the crash, resulting in several miles of traffic backup. The road has since reopened.