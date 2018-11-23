AMHERST, N.H. (CBS) – A New Hampshire man’s death in the early morning hours of Thanksgiving has been ruled a murder, the Attorney General announced on Friday.

Brandon Kluz, 23, was found dead around 1 a.m. inside a home on Baboosic Lake Road in Amherst. An autopsy confirmed that Kluz died from a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Investigators arrested 27-year-old Bryson Peluso and charged him with second-degree murder. Police say Peluso shot Kluz with a handgun.

Peluso was scheduled to be arraigned Friday.