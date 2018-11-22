WEATHER ALERTBlack Friday Shopping Forecast
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    02:07 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Black Friday Shopping, Juli McDonald, Local TV, Wrentham Premium Outlets

WRENTHAM (CBS) — While you were still enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, crews in Wrentham were carefully crafting the traffic plan for the many Black Friday shoppers to come.

“When you have 4,000 spots and 50,000 people over the course of a three or four-day event, it’s kind of hard to park them. It’s going to cause backup no matter what you do,” explained Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

While stores in Massachusetts cannot open until midnight, some customers arrived hours earlier to finalize their strategies from the warmth of their cars.

“We’re just trying to keep warm right now. We’re going to hit the stores we want to first and then hopefully get out fast,” said Emma Vickery of Uxbridge.

melissa Wrentham Police Prepare For Tens Of Thousands Of Black Friday Shoppers

Mellissa Cunningham-Aubuchon is prepared for her son’s first Black Friday shopping experience (WBZ-TV)

This year was an exciting first for some. “My son has never been Black Friday shopping. He wanted to go, so here we are,” said Mellissa Cunningham-Aubuchon of Leominster, even though she is already done with her Christmas shopping.

If you’re headed this way this weekend, police said to ignore your GPS.

McGrath said, “Where these alternate routes are taking you is through our smaller neighborhoods, they’re going to be blocked all weekend. You’re not going to get in. There’s roadblocks and police officers who will be there until Sunday evening.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s