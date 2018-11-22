WRENTHAM (CBS) — While you were still enjoying Thanksgiving dinner, crews in Wrentham were carefully crafting the traffic plan for the many Black Friday shoppers to come.

“When you have 4,000 spots and 50,000 people over the course of a three or four-day event, it’s kind of hard to park them. It’s going to cause backup no matter what you do,” explained Wrentham Police Chief Bill McGrath.

While stores in Massachusetts cannot open until midnight, some customers arrived hours earlier to finalize their strategies from the warmth of their cars.

“We’re just trying to keep warm right now. We’re going to hit the stores we want to first and then hopefully get out fast,” said Emma Vickery of Uxbridge.

This year was an exciting first for some. “My son has never been Black Friday shopping. He wanted to go, so here we are,” said Mellissa Cunningham-Aubuchon of Leominster, even though she is already done with her Christmas shopping.

If you’re headed this way this weekend, police said to ignore your GPS.

McGrath said, “Where these alternate routes are taking you is through our smaller neighborhoods, they’re going to be blocked all weekend. You’re not going to get in. There’s roadblocks and police officers who will be there until Sunday evening.