Filed Under:Local TV, Lowell, Lowell Fire Department, Mike LaCrosse

LOWELL (CBS) — Firefighters in Lowell faced bitter cold temps as they battled a large fire Thursday night. Crews responded to Arthur Street just after 5:30 p.m.

According to firefighters on scene, flames have spread to at least two buildings.

lowellfireviewer Large Fire In Lowell Spreads To A Second Building

A Lowell home engulfed in flames Thursday night (WBZ-TV)

The Lowell Fire and Police Departments were present, but the Department of Public Works was also there. Workers were salting nearby side streets to make sure they were passable for first responders as water trickled down the road and froze.

No word yet on if anyone was injured. It is unclear what started the fire.

