BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Celtics star Kyrie Irving says he meant “no disrespect” for saying “F— Thanksgiving,” after the Celtics latest frustrating loss.

Irving met with the media after the New York Knicks beat the Celtics at the Garden, 117-109 Wednesday night. When he was done, a reporter wished him a happy Thanksgiving.

Here’s how the response was described by Mass Live:

Irving thanked the reporter politely, then added that he doesn’t celebrate Thanksgiving.

“(Expletive) Thanksgiving,” Irving said.

Irving has Native American heritage and he was honored in a naming ceremony with the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe in North Dakota back in August.

He reportedly told NBC Sports Boston’s Abby Chin after the incident that his issue with the holiday is linked to that heritage.

Once reports started circulating Thursday morning, Irving went to Twitter.

Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE. 🔺👁 — Kyrie Irving (@KyrieIrving) November 22, 2018

“I spoke w/ frustration after last nights game and spoke words that shouldn’t be in a professional setting no matter what,” Irving tweeted. “Meant no disrespect to the Holiday and those who celebrate it respectfully. I’m grateful for the time We all can share with our families. We are always ONE.”

The Celtics, meanwhile, are an incredibly disappointing 9-and-9 through their first 18 games after being picked by many to reach the NBA Finals this season.