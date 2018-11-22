BOSTON (CBS) — It’s the coldest Thanksgiving that most, if not all, have ever seen in the Boston area. The temperature was 24 at midnight and continued to drop back into the teens by the early morning. While we didn’t break any record lows in Boston, Worcester hit a low of 7 degrees before sunrise, beating the old record of 11. There were other cities that also broke morning low temperatures for the date.

The 24 degrees at midnight will go down as the HIGH in Boston for the date, tying the coldest Thanksgiving on record of 24 on November 28, 1901. In fact, since records began, only a handful of days have had high temperatures at 24 degrees or less. Unless you were born in 1901 or before, you’ve never experienced a day in November this COLD!

And in Worcester, today has been the coldest November day recorded for the city. Not just the coldest Thanksgiving or the coldest November 22nd – the coldest day EVER in November!

The cold was bad enough, we’ve added a gusty Northwest winds all day making it feel like -10 to 10 degrees. As high pressure moves over the area tonight, winds will begin to relax a bit, but still expecting wind chill values mostly in the single digits Friday morning.

Those northwest winds will shift to the north-northwest and will increase the chance of ocean effect snow over the outer Cape overnight. A coating up to an inch or two is possible if those bands develop.

More records could fall tonight as actual temperatures dip into the single digits for many north and west of Boston. With a forecast low of 12 degrees, Boston will be slightly warmer than the current record of 9 degrees, but other spots in southern New England will likely set some new records.

What’s Next?

Black Friday will be more of an icy blue this year. If you are one of those who enjoy the 5 a.m. “doorbuster,” you will be heading out in single digit temperatures Friday morning.

The majority of the area will remain below freezing all day Friday, although not quite as cold as Thanksgiving. Highs will top out in the upper 20’s and low 30’s.

Good News-Bad News Weekend

While temperatures will be downright balmy (highs in the upper 40’s), another soaking rainstorm is on the way. First drops may arrive as early as late Saturday, followed by heavy rain overnight into Sunday morning.

About 0.75” to 1.25” of rain is possible, creating some ponding on the roadways for those traveling. Improvement is expected later on Sunday as rain tapers.

Yet Another Storm

The wet/active pattern continues next week with what could be another soaker Monday night and early Tuesday. We have to watch this one. You can’t rule out some mixed precipitation/snowy shenanigans.

Have a great Thanksgiving weekend from the WBZ Weather Team. Stay warm!