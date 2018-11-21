(MARE) – Dayvien is an outgoing boy of African-American and Hispanic descent. Those who know him describe his as charming and endearing. He is empathic and concerned about the welfare of others. Dayvien is creative and enjoys artistic activities. He also has an excellent imagination, and likes to sing and dance. Dayvien thrives on positive attention.

In school, Dayvien is described as a hard worker. He has excellent relationships with his peers and has been designated the “classroom leader.”

Legally freed for adoption, Dayvien will do well in a home with a mother and father or two mothers, as the youngest or only child. An ideal family will be open to continued contact and visits with his six siblings in Massachusetts. Dayvien also has a positive relationship with his birth father and that relationship should be maintained.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.