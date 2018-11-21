BOSTON (CBS) — With the Patriots emerging from their bye, it wasn’t expected to see a new name pop up on the injury report on Wednesday.

Alas, quarterback Tom Brady was listed as being a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice due to a knee injury, as the Patriots prepare for a game against the Jets on Sunday.

It marks the first time of the entire season that the 41-year-old quarterback is on the team’s injury report.

It’s not known yet what may have caused Brady’s injury report, but this was the first injury report since the Patriots’ Week 10 loss in Tennessee. During that game, Brady did fall awkwardly while tumbling following his reception on a trick play.

Tom Brady se une a Jerry Rice como los únicos jugadores de 41 años con por lo menos una recepción en la NFL. | #Patriots #GoPats #Goat pic.twitter.com/85QPpCb9jX — 𝐂orazón 𝐏atriota (@PatsHeartMX) November 12, 2018

NFL Network’s Mike Giardi reported that the knee injury was indeed sustained during Brady’s attempted catch-and-run in Nashville.

The #Patriots list Tom Brady as limited with a knee. Source says it happened on the double pass vs Tenn. Source not worried about his availability for Sunday vs. #Jets — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 21, 2018

Brady’s status for Sunday won’t be in doubt, as the quarterback has only missed time due to injury in the 2008 season. Aside from that torn knee that cost him the 2008 season and his suspension to start the 2016 season, he’s made every start of his career. Still, a knee injury could affect him going forward in terms of effectiveness.

It hasn’t been the best season for Brady, who has completed 65.2 percent of his passes for 2,748 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions this season. It’s a step back — and then some — from his MVP performance a year ago, when he completed 66.3 percent of his passes for a league-leading 4,577 yards to go with 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

This marks the second straight season during which Brady surprisingly appeared on the injury report a day before Thanksgiving.

The Jets, meanwhile, were without their starting quarterback on Wednesday, as Sam Darnold did not practice due to his foot injury.

The full Patriots’ injury report from Wednesday is below.

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

TE Dwayne Allen, knee

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

QB Tom Brady, knee

TE Rob Gronkowski, back/ankle

G Shaq Mason, calf

RB Sony Michel, knee

FULL PARTICIPATION

WR Julian Edelman, foot