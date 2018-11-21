WEATHER ALERTSnow Squalls Wednesday, Frigid Thanksgiving
BOSTON (CBS) – Three more recreational marijuana stores are a step closer to opening for business in Massachusetts.

Alternative Therapies Group in Salem, Pharmcannis Massachusetts in Wareham and INSA in Easthampton have been issued final licenses from the state’s Cannabis Control Commission.

The shops in Wareham and Salem would be the first to open in eastern Massachusetts.

It’s not clear yet when the three stores will open to the public because the commission has several more conditions that need to be met before each can begin full operations.

The shops will join stores in Leicester and Northampton, which officially opened Tuesday to become the first legal recreational marijuana businesses on the East Coast.

