BOSTON (Hoodline) – Looking to try the top diners around? Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Boston, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fill the bill.

1. Jim’s Deli & Restaurant

Photo: james b./yelp

Topping the list is Jim’s Deli & Restaurant. Located at 371 Washington St. (between Argus Place and Leicester Street) in Brighton, the deli, diner and breakfast spot is the highest rated diner in Boston, boasting 4.5 stars out of 521 reviews on Yelp.

For breakfast, try the French Toast with cinnamon, powdered sugar and blueberries. And for lunch, try the buffalo chicken wrap with lettuce, tomato, hot sauce and blue cheese. (View the menu here.)

Yelper Kaleb B. said, “Jim’s breakfast is one of the best I’ve ever had. It’s worth the long weekend lines just to get some amazing french toast, pancakes or omelettes.”

2. The Friendly Toast

Photo: kota o./Yelp

Next up is Back Bay’s The Friendly Toast, situated at 35 Stanhope St. With four stars out of 942 reviews on Yelp, the bar, diner and breakfast spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant serves homemade bread, including whole wheat, cinnamon-raisin, oatmeal and more. Try the breakfast scramble with cheddar, avocado and salsa. Or try the fried chicken sandwich with a hot honey sauce on a brioche bun. (Check out the full menu here.)

3. The Breakfast Club

Photo: george a./Yelp

Allston’s The Breakfast Club, located at 270 Western Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and breakfast spot, which offers sandwiches and more, four stars out of 595 reviews.

Try the artichoke omelette with artichokes, red peppers, spinach and goat cheese, or choose the grilled cheese panini with tomato, bacon and avocado. (View the menu here.)

“The food was plentiful and amazing. I had the Basket Case with Chunky Monkey pancakes. It was very good and the quantities were huge,” noted Dustin D. on Yelp.

4. Mike’s City Diner

Photo: brenton o./Yelp

Mike’s City Diner, a diner in South End, is another go-to, with four stars out of 536 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1714 Washington St. to see for yourself.

Owner and chef Jay Hajj is a frequent guest on the Food Network, appearing in Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives and Guy’s Grocery Games. Try the duck confit hash with home fries and toast, or the triple-decker club sandwich with fries and a pickle. (Check out the menu here.)

Yelper Fahim R. wrote, “This is our favorite breakfast spot in Boston. The food is great, the portions are ginormous and the staff is very friendly.”