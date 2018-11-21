BOSTON (CBS) — The Leominster-Fitchburg Thanksgiving Day game is one of the biggest rivalries in the state, but even they played under the lights Wednesday night. The marching bands hid under large jackets, and the cheerleaders layered up.

“I don’t mind it being tonight,” said Avrianna McCaoo, captain Fitchburg cheerleading team.

As cold as it was Wednesday night, Thanksgiving Day could win the title of coldest turkey day on record.

”I understand tradition, this one was about safety,” said Paula Deacon, Superintendent Leominster Public Schools.

According to Deacon, the response was 50-50 to moving the annual Thanksgiving game to Wednesday night. “We went back and forth all day long. We watched all day long and the temperatures, and we don’t want to put anyone at risk,” she said. “We want to make sure that this happens. Leominster vs. Fitchburg. A tradition I love and adore. It’s just weather conditions happen.”

It was one of the dozens of games played the night before.

“Not what we wanted, but we got to adapt.” Connor Marshand, senior, Leominster football.

“It’s a little different, but it is what it is,” said one fan. Another fan said, “I am glad it is over tonight.”

The annual game has been postponed a few times in the past, but this is the first time in almost 140 years the game was played the night before Thanksgiving.