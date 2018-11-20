BOSTON (CBS) – It’s going to be a long winter. That seems to be the feeling right now among most New Englanders, and I wouldn’t disagree. Now, depending on your point of view, that could be good or bad news. Certainly good news for ski areas, plow drivers and lovers of snow and cold (Barry Burbank included). Bad news for those who essentially go into hibernation until spring and are already counting the days and weeks until next summer.

Let’s face it, fall is over (not sure it was ever actually here), and winter has arrived. Hoping for one last fall warmup? One more 60 degree, shorts-wearing, fun in the sun fall day? It ain’t happening. We are diving right into the deep end of the winter pool, no toes in to check the water, we are belly-flopping full steam ahead.

NEXT UP, WEDNESDAY SNOW SQUALLS:

Continuing the winter theme of the week, a cold front arrives Wednesday afternoon, bringing with it some snow squalls and gusty winds. Think of it as a summer thunderstorm type of day. Quiet, sunny start…clouds build midday and early afternoon and then we get scattered squalls in the late-afternoon and evening. Very localized and quick-hitting, but potentially making travel difficult for short period of time. Best chance of a squall would be between 3-8pm on Wednesday.

3-5pm mainly north and west of Boston

5-6pm close to the Pike, Worcester and Boston

6-8pm mainly south of Boston

Not everyone will get one, but if you do, there could be a quick inch or so of snow in less than 30 minutes.

COLD TURKEY LOVER? THIS IS YOUR THANKSGIVING!

Many high school football games are already being moved. And, while I have heard a lot of folks complaining, trust me, you won’t want to be standing outside Thursday morning. Temperatures on Thanksgiving morning will range from 8-18 degrees with wind chill values between 0 and -10.

High temperatures for the day will most likely be set at midnight (late Wednesday night). Thursday afternoon highs will stay in the teens north and west of Boston and struggle to reach into the low 20s in the City and places south.

This will be one of the coldest Thanksgivings ever recorded in Boston…current records go back well over 100 years. The only thing stopping us from smashing records would be that midnight high temperature. Turn on the heat grandma!

STORMY PATTERN GOES ON…AND ON…

After a quiet but very cold Black Friday, the storm train gets rollin’ again. Another soaker (back to the rain again) arrives Saturday night and Sunday. And right on its heels yet another potent coastal storm is likely Monday night and Tuesday. There appears to be no major pattern change in sight. One has to wonder can we possibly sustain this active, stormy pattern right through winter? Quite possibly! Like we said, it’s going to be a long winter.