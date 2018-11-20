BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick runs a pretty tight ship, and there have been a number of high-profile instances in years past of players feeling the coach’s wrath when they showed up late. From Randy Moss to Darrelle Revis to Malcolm Butler, the Patriots’ head coach has little patience for tardiness.

But Belichick may have made an exception this week. That’s because Rex Burkhead — who’s been participating in practice as he works his way back from injured reserve — had a very good excuse for being late on Tuesday: He’s a new father.

Rex Burkhead practiced today. Missed the beginning of practice due to the birth of his son. — Kevin Duffy (@KevinRDuffy) November 20, 2018

Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal noted that Burkhead’s son was actually born over the weekend, but noted that “some daddy duties” led to Burkhead being late. Considering the son — Jett — is the first child for Burkhead and his wife, most parents can understand how difficult time management can be in those first few days after having a baby.

Belichick can be a tough coach, but even he might let this one slide.