The offseason moves are underway for the world champs.

The Red Sox are reportedly “on the verge” of acquiring pitcher Colten Brewer from the Padres, according to Ken Rosenthal.

Brewer — a 6-foot-4, 230-pound right-hander — made his first 11 big league appearances last year for San Diego, going 1-0 with a 5.59 ERA and 2.276 WHIP out of the Padres’ bullpen. He struck out 10 batters and walked seven in his 9.2 innings of work.

The bulk of the damage against Brewer took place in one outing, when the Dodgers tagged him for four earned runs while he was unable to record a single out on Sept. 23. But Brewer did allow zero earned runs in nine of his 11 outings, a total of nine innings.

With Triple-A El Paso last season, Brewer went 3-4 with a 3.75 ERA and a 1.146 WHIP.

The 26-year-old was a fourth-round pick in 2011 by Pittsburgh.