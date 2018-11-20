BOSTON (CBS) — David Price followed up his injury-plagued 2017 with his best season in Boston.

The lefty was awarded for his efforts on Tuesday, being named the American League Comeback Player of the Year for 2018.

After being limited to just 16 games (only 11 starts) in 2017, Price went 16-7 with a 3.58 ERA over 30 starts in 2018. He struck out 177 batters in his 176 innings, and led all Boston pitchers with 18 quality starts.

Price was lights out to close the season, going 6-1 with a 2.25 ERA over 11 starts following the All-Star break. He was also a big reason why the Red Sox are World Series champs once again, going 3-1 with a 3.46 ERA over six postseason appearances. Price went 2-0 with a 1.98 ERA and 10 strikeouts over his 13.2 innings in the World Series against the Dodgers, earning the victory in Boston’s Game 5 clincher in Los Angeles.

Price is the third Red Sox player to win AL Comeback Player of the Year, joining Jacoby Ellsbury (2011) and Rick Porcello (2016).