WALPOLE (CBS) – A Norwood man is under arrest after police say he led officers on a car chase and shot at them overnight.

It started around 11:20 p.m. when officers tried to pull over 31-year-old Steven Brant for a traffic stop in Norwood. But, they say, he took off down Route 1A south and led police on a chase for several miles into Walpole.

Brant lost control of his SUV near Kendall Street, struck a utility pole and a traffic light and then hit a Norwood police cruiser.

That’s when police say Brant starting shooting at them, firing multiple rounds.

Officers say they did not fire back but they were able to subdue him. They also say one of Brant’s bullets ended up lodged in his own head. He was taken to a local hospital for surgery and is now facing several charges.

Police say all of their officers are safe and they are grateful no innocent bystanders were hurt.

No other information is available at this point in the investigation.