BOSTON (CBS) — The bad news has gotten worse for the Boston Bruins.

Already without captain Zdeno Chara for at least a month, the team will now have to play without alternate captain Patrice Bergeron for “an extended period of time” according to NBC Sports’ Kathryn Tappen.

Hearing the Bruins will be without top line center and 4x Selke Trophy winner Patrice Bergeron for “an extended period of time”… w/ upper body injury. The latest, and most significant, on a list of injuries for the B’s. — Kathryn Tappen (@KathrynTappen) November 20, 2018

TSN’s Darren Dreger added that Bergeron will be out for at least four weeks.

Not head related. Suspected shoulder and upwards of 4 weeks…according to sources. Nice work @KathrynTappen https://t.co/XN7rQ72CYJ — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) November 20, 2018

Bergeron suffered an upper-body injury on Friday night in Dallas, when he was sent shoulder-first into the boards.

aaaaaaand Patrice Bergeron is hurt pic.twitter.com/m72aP4ufbj — Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) November 17, 2018

The 33-year-old Bergeron has scored nine goals with 17 assists for 26 points in 19 games this season as part of arguably the best line in hockey with Brad Marchand and David Pastrnak.

Chara was already out for four to six weeks after he suffered a knee injury last week.