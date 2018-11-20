Weather Alert:School Closings And Delays
  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMHot Bench
    09:30 AMHot Bench
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cultivate, Leicester, Marijuana, New England Treatment Access, Northampton

LEICESTER (CBS/AP) — More than two years after voters in Massachusetts approved of recreational marijuana for adults, there are finally places to buy it legally.

Related: Recreational Marijuana Sales In Massachusetts: What You Need To Know

The state’s first commercial pot shops opened Tuesday at 8 a.m. in Leicester and Northampton. The stores are the first to operate on the East Coast and large crowds have gathered at both locations.

northampton1 First Recreational Marijuana Shops Now Open In Massachusetts

Northampton Mayor David Narkewicz makes the first marijuana purchase at New England Treatment Access, Nov. 20, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

Items for sale include various strains of marijuana flower, pre-rolled joints and edibles such as brownies and chocolate bars.

Cannabis is sold legally in six Western states.

leicester1 First Recreational Marijuana Shops Now Open In Massachusetts

Veteran Stephen Mandile was given an American flag after he made the first marijuana purchase at Cultivate in Leicester, Nov. 20, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

The rollout of legal pot sales has been slow in Massachusetts, with regulators saying they wanted to make sure it was done safely and without some of the supply issues other states have faced.

Related: I-Team: Recreational Marijuana Sales Raise Safety Concerns

Several more stores could open in the coming months.

leicester3 First Recreational Marijuana Shops Now Open In Massachusetts

There was a long line of customers inside Cultivate in Leicester Nov. 20, 2018. (WBZ-TV)

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s