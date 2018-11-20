BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Casler, who killed two people when his car crashed through the Newton Sweet Tomatoes pizza shop, will be sentenced Tuesday.

On Oct. 29, a jury found Casler guilty of two motor vehicle homicide charges and one charge of operating to endanger. The 57-year-old faces up to seven years in prison.

Casler’s defense attorney had blamed Casler’s multiple sclerosis for the crash and said he should not be held criminally responsible.

The crash killed 32-year-old Gregory Morin and 57-year-old Eleanor Miele. Seven others were injured.

Multiple people came forward to give victim impact statements before the judge sentenced Casler.

Morin’s wife Erika was first. “It remains impossible to adequately describe Greg and to explain how difficult the past two years and eight months have been. There’s not a single aspect of my life that has not been affected,” she said. The couple’s daughter was 15 months old at the time.

“She will tell you that she is sad sometimes because she misses him but that he is always in our hearts. The grief is internalized in her in ways that I don’t even realize sometimes. She used to say she wanted to be a baby again and at some points, she followed up with a very quiet ‘because that would mean I would get to see da-da again.’ She has also said for some time she wants to be an astronaut but only recently did she add that’s because she wants to visit her da-da in the stars,” said Morin.

Morin said she has struggled with health problems since Greg’s death, relationships with family and friends became strained, and that she left work for a year.

“I do not believe that Mr. Casler was thinking about others that day or any other day when he chose to drive knowing his condition. I believe that a negative outcome was inevitable and unfortunately for Greg, for Eleanor, and for the other injured parties, it was so much more tragic than it might have been…We have sat in this courtroom for two and a half years watching as Mr. Casler’s attorney delayed at every opportunity. I have showed up on days that Mr. Casler himself did not show up,” she continued.

“Mr. Casler may express remorse now that he has been sentenced but up to this point, he has largely expressed remorse [related to] only how the event has impacted his life,” Morin said. She concluded with “there should always be consequences for our actions.”

Miele’s brother, Thomas Desmond also spoke. “I recall the horror of the midnight phone call from my brother Joseph telling me that he had terrible news. In that moment, I thought it was our mother and I blurted it out. He responded no, it’s Eleanor. And I was stunned. She lived in Watertown, why was she at a West Newton restaurant? I later learned that she had stopped there for dinner en route to a charitable event at her parish church,” he said. “Even on that last night of her life, we were told that she assisted an elderly woman who was having trouble entering the restaurant. That small act of kindness exemplifies our sister.”

Desmond said his family is torn by grief and anger.

“Her absence over the past couple of years has had a major impact on all of us, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Again, how can you put into words the pain, the sadness, the grief that Eleanor’s absence has brought? You can’t.”

He also noted “Mr. Casler spoke repeatedly at wanting to spare the families any additional trauma or grief” but turned down a plea deal that would have prevented a trial.