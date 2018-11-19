FOXBORO (CBS) — The Rolling Stones are coming to Gillette Stadium in Foxboro next year as part of their stadium tour around the United States.

The Rolling Stones have just announced details of their US Tour 2019: https://t.co/cimRWrDl07 🇺🇸

There will be a fan pre-sale Weds 28 Nov 10am (local time) – If you want access to the pre-sale then enter your details here: https://t.co/yQWLqONHsv by Tuesday 27 Nov 9am EST. pic.twitter.com/zobo3Po4y9 — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) November 19, 2018

The 13-stop swing comes to New England on June 8, 2019. Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Ronnie Wood are all taking part.

“It’s a thrill when we play stadiums in the States – the energy is always amazing!” Jagger said in a statement.

A pre-sale for the “No Filter” tour is set for Nov. 28 at 10 a.m. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Nov. 30. at 10 a.m.

Fans can expect hits such as “Sympathy For The Devil,” “Paint It Black,” “Brown Sugar” and “Miss You” plus “special gems” from their catalog.

The Stones performed at Gillette back in 2016 – but that was exclusively for New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft and his friends.

The band also played Foxboro in 2002 and 2006.