BOSTON (CBS) — When the Patriots return to action Sunday afternoon against the Jets, it’s expected that Rob Gronkowski will be part of their offensive attack.

Gronkowski has missed three of the last four games with a lingering back injury, but ESPN’s Adam Schefter is reporting that the tight end has shown enough improvement in practice that he’ll be able to suit up when the Patriots visit MetLife Stadium on Sunday. Gronkowski missed New England’s last game, a 34-10 loss to the Titans in Week 10, but did travel with the team to Tennessee, a good sign that his back was improving.

Though he’s having a down season, hauling in just 29 receptions for 448 yards and one touchdown, Gronkowski should give the New England offense a much-needed boost as they begin their stretch run of the season.

After enjoying some time off for their bye week, the Patriots will be back at work Monday afternoon at Gillette Stadium.