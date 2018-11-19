BOSTON (CBS) — Just in the nick of time to celebrate the sixth anniversary of the world famous Butt Fumble, an NFL team has given Mark Sanchez a job.

That team would be the Washington Redskins, who found themselves in need of a quarterback after losing Alex Smith to a broken leg on Sunday. ESPN’s Field Yates reported Monday that Washington will be signing the 32-year-old quarterback to serve as Colt McCoy’s backup.

The Redskins are expected to sign QB Mark Sanchez, per source. He'll serve as the back-up to Colt McCoy. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 19, 2018

Sanchez was of course drafted with the fifth overall pick in 2009 by the New York Jets, who traded three players and two picks to move up to draft the QB out of USC. Sanchez never panned out.

In four seasons as the Jets’ quarterback, he threw 68 touchdowns and 69 interceptions while completing 55.1 percent of his passes. He posted a passer rating of 71.7. An injury cost him the entire 2013 season, and the Jets cut him prior to the 2014 season.

Since then, he’s made just 10 starts, all for Philadelphia in 2014-15. In those two years, he threw 18 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while posting an 86.6 passer rating.

Two years ago, serving as Dallas’ backup, Sanchez threw a total of 18 passes — with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. He signed with Chicago in 2017 but did not play, and he remained unemployed in 2018, when he had to serve a four-game suspension for violating the league’s PED policy.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio reported Monday that unemployed Colin Kaepernick still wants to play in the NFL, but it appears as though the opportunity in Washington was not presented to Kaepernick.

The Sanchez signing will come at almost the exact six-year anniversary of the Butt Fumble Game, which took place on the night of Thanksgiving in 2012.

Redskins signing Mark Sanchez. This Thanksgiving (11/22) is the sixth anniversary of the “Butt Fumble.” pic.twitter.com/qjUXxqjxgg — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) November 19, 2018

Washington will be playing on Thanksgiving, in the 4:30 p.m ET kickoff against the Dallas Cowboys.