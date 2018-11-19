NORFOLK (CBS) – A corrections officer at MCI Norfolk is under arrest, accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the facility.

Steven Frazer, a 29-year-old from Cumberland, Rhode Island, allegedly tried to bring Suboxone strips into the prison for an inmate. Federal agents arrested Frazer after a cooperating witness met him in a South Attleboro Parking lot Sunday night and gave him the strips.

This isn’t the first arrest of its kind. Earlier this year another corrections officer was arrested for trying to bring the same drug into the prison.

Suboxone is used to treat heroin addiction but some use it to get a high.

Frazer appeared in court Tuesday and faces up to 10 years in prison, the U.S. Attorney’s office said.