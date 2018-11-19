BOSTON (CBS) – Two men will be in court Monday, accused of dragging a man with a car, nearly killing him over the weekend.

Kenneth Ford, 23, of Roxbury, and 18-year-old Dejon Barnes of Dorchester will be arraigned on several charges in Dorchester Municipal Court.

Police say Ford and Barnes were in a car when they met an 18-year-old on Gallivan Boulevard in Dorchester Friday night to buy a cell phone from him, but they tried to rob him instead.

Investigators say the pair hooked the teen’s arm in the car by closing a window on his arm. Then they sped off, police said, dragging the young man on the side of the car for several blocks.

He was later found on Gallivan Boulevard, near Nevada Street with severe injuries. He was rushed to Boston Medical Center in critical condition. Sources told WBZ-TV’s Anna Meiler the teen is on life support. His name has not been made public.

State Troopers tracked down and arrested Ford and Barnes at a house party on Phillips Street in the west end early Saturday morning.

Both are charged with unarmed robbery. State Police said additional charges are expected.