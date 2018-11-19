LEICESTER (CBS) – Cultivate in Leicester is prepared for big crowds to show up Tuesday for the first day of recreational marijuana sales in Massachusetts.

The dispensary off Route 9 is set to open at 10 a.m. Cultivate and a Northampton pot shop will be the nation’s first two places to buy legal recreational marijuana east of Colorado.

“We’re prepared for thousands,” Cultivate President Sam Barber said at a news conference with police on Monday morning. “We’ve done everything that we can to make sure this goes as smoothly as possible.”

There are special plans in place for traffic, parking, safety and security, police said. Customers are asked to park down the street at Everlast Nursery, where a shuttle bus will take them to Cultivate. There are no plans to close Route 9, police said.

Barber says anyone wanting to be there for the start of sales should wait until at least 7 a.m. to line up. It’s been two years since Massachusetts voters approved the sale of recreational marijuana, but he’s encouraging people to bring their patience on Tuesday.

“Obviously there is an immense demand and we’ve been preparing for a while to help meet this,” he said. “We can’t make any guarantees on how long our supply might last.”

There will be music and heated tents for those in line; Barber said he wants to make the experience “as fun as possible.”

Leicester Police Chief Jim Hurley reminded everyone that just because recreational marijuana can be legally purchased Tuesday, that doesn’t mean it can be used just anywhere.

“Public consumption is illegal and you cannot consume in your car,” he said.

Those headed to Cultivate on Tuesday should bring their ID and cash. No credit cards will be accepted and Barber expects debit terminals to be online around noon.