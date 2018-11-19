BOSTON (CBS) – Two people were shot and another was stabbed at an apartment complex in Jamaica Plain Monday night. One of the people who was shot has died.

Police were called to 60 Bickford Street at about 5:45 p.m. Officers found the three victims in a hallway.

A woman is in critical condition after being shot multiple times and a man was shot and killed. Another man was stabbed and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“At this time it’s still an active investigation,” Boston Police Commissioner William Gross said. “We believe that all parties are known to each other.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Boston Police.