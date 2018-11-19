WEATHER ALERTSnow Could Be An Issue Tuesday Morning, Thanksgiving Will Be Frigid
Filed Under:Hector DeJesus, Holbrook, Nicole Ricci

HOLBROOK (CBS) – A young driver has been charged with manslaughter in a horrific crash earlier this month in Holbrook.

Hector DeJesus, 19, was arrested Monday in connection with the crash on Sunday, November 11.

Hector DeJesus. (Photo credit: Holbrooke Police)

Police said DeJesus was drunk and high on marijuana when he sped down Route 139 going over 100 miles per hour around 4:30 a.m. before losing control of his car. It hit a utility pole, went airborne and slammed into a house on Kingsley Street. A passenger in the car, 20-year-old Nicole Ricci, was killed.

Photo of Nicole Ricci, 20, at Holbrook vigil (WBZ-TV)

There was no one in the home at the time of the crash.

The Holbrook home after the crash November 11. (Courtesy Photo)

DeJesus was ejected from his car. He and another passenger, a 21-year-old man, were rushed to the hospital with serious injuries. DeJesus was arrested at his home in Holbrook late Monday morning.

He’ll be arraigned in Quincy District Court on several charges Monday afternoon.

