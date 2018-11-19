WEATHER ALERTSnow Tuesday Morning, Frigid Thanksgiving
By Mike LaCrosse
Filed Under:Mike LaCrosse, Nancy Pelosi, Seth Moulton

AMESBURY (CBS/AP) — Sixteen Democrats released a letter Monday saying they’ll vote for “new leadership” when the House picks leaders in January. “I think the party and the country deserve new leadership,” said Massachusetts Congressman Seth Moulton.

Moulton and fellow Massachusetts Congressman Stephen Lynch were among the Democrats who signed the letter. It poses a threat to Nancy Pelosi’s effort to become speaker.

“This election was a call for change and it was a call for change in our country and a change in our party,” said Moulton.

Democrats have won 232 seats and might win a few more. Sixteen votes against Pelosi might block her from getting the 218 votes, a House majority, that she’d need to win the speakership.

Moulton at a Town Hall in Amesbury Monday night told reporters the letter has been in the works for some time.

“We’ll see how it plays out a lot of people haven’t made their decisions yet,” said Moulton.

At that same Town Hall event it was Democrats against Democrats both criticizing Moulton and supporting him for going against House Minority leader Pelosi.

“I think he’s trying to position himself as a centrist to try to attract Trump voters he has bigger aspirations,” said Isa Leshko of Salem.

Moulton insists he’s not after any leadership positions.

Nancy Pelosi has set a caucus vote for November 28. The full House of Representatives will vote on the floor January 3rd.

