WAREHAM (CBS) — As Mass. State Police, Wareham Police, and the MBTA continue to investigate the fatal crash between a Christmas-themed train and two people, some new details have been released.

The two victims were a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The conductor made attempts to stop the train and activated the train’s emergency braking system prior to impact,” said a statement from the D.A.

The train was carrying 355 passengers. None of them were injured.

Witnesses said hundreds of people, including children, were on board. They were forced to wait on the train for hours while police investigated. Ultimately, the train went back to its starting point.

The train is similar to a Polar Express ride that regularly travels through Wareham during the holiday season.

The man and woman are not being identified at this time.