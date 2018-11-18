  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMNFL Football Pittsburgh Steelers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
    5:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    6:00 PMCBS Weekend News
    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Wareham

WAREHAM (CBS) — As Mass. State Police, Wareham Police, and the MBTA continue to investigate the fatal crash between a Christmas-themed train and two people, some new details have been released.

The two victims were a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old man, both from Wareham, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The conductor made attempts to stop the train and activated the train’s emergency braking system prior to impact,” said a statement from the D.A.

train Christmas Themed Train Hits And Kills Wareham Man, Woman

A Christmas themed train that fatally struck two people in Wareham. (WBZ-TV)

The train was carrying 355 passengers. None of them were injured.

Witnesses said hundreds of people, including children, were on board. They were forced to wait on the train for hours while police investigated. Ultimately, the train went back to its starting point.

The train is similar to a Polar Express ride that regularly travels through Wareham during the holiday season.

The man and woman are not being identified at this time.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s