BOSTON (CBS) — Dogs, guinea pigs, and a kitten up for adoption through the MSPCA were featured on the Pet Parade Sunday morning.

Truffle and Diamond are two gentle, kind six-year-old Shih Tzus who love each other and need to go home together. While they are shy at first, they love people.

The girls would do best in a family with older children. They love relaxing and would be great couch companions.

Steff and Fluffy were classroom pets before they came to the MSPCA. Guinea pigs are great first pets.

Gobbler is a three-month-old kitten. He has a lot of energy and would love a playmate.

On Dec. 9 at 11 a.m., the MPSCA is putting on an event where your pet can have their picture taken with Santa.

For more information about available pets to help the animals, visit the MSPCA website.