BOSTON (CBS) – In less than two days, customers can make legal recreational marijuana purchases for the first time.

The Cannabis Control Commission, the state’s marijuana regulatory agency, authorized them on Friday to begin operations next week, more than two years after voters approved the legalized use of recreational marijuana by adults 21 and older.

Cultivate in Leicester is one of two locations in Massachusetts where recreational marijuana will be sold legally starting Tuesday. The second location will open in Northampton.

So what do the locals think?

“Doesn’t faze me. Doesn’t faze me at all,” said one Leicester woman. “If they do it right it should be fine.”

“I don’t think it should be legal but what are you gonna do? The government said OK,” said another woman.

“People are already smoking cigarettes, you know drinking alcohol. I don’t see a problem with that, I don’t see it any different,” a Leicester man added.

Leicester Police Chief James Hurley said about a 1,000 marijuana customers might show up Tuesday. Shuttle buses will bring them in from a satellite parking lot, but traffic control is a challenge.

The chief also has a reminder for the community.

“It is against the law to publically consume marijuana and that includes consuming it in your car when you’re driving,” Hurley said. “And if the police see you in Leicester I can guarantee you you’re going to be stopped and you’re going to have to face the music on that.”

Even supporters of legalization realize there must be some regulation

“I think that there should be parameters as far as driving goes,” one woman told WBZ-TV. “I think that being under the influence of anything while operating a vehicle is extremely dangerous. But they need to make sure they’re having like a breathalyzer test, they need to invent something so they can test the levels of the person.”