  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    6:30 PMWBZ News
    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMGod Friended Me
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMMadam Secretary
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Lawrence, Lee Manuel Paulino, Local TV, Mathew Borges

LAWRENCE, Mass. (AP) — The trial for a Massachusetts teenager charged with killing and beheading a high school classmate has been postponed for the third time.

The Eagle-Tribune reports Mathew Borges’s trial has been pushed back until April 22.

Borges is charged with first-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino of Lawrence.

lee Lawrence Teen Accused Of Beheading Classmate Has Trial Postponed For Third Time

Police identified the headless body found in Lawrence Thursday as Lee Manuel Viloria-Paulino, 16. (Photo from WBZ-TV’s Katie Brace)

Viloria-Paulino was reported missing in November 2016. His body was found days later near the Merrimack River by a woman walking her dog. Police found his head nearby.

A police report says Borges, 15 at the time, told a witness he stabbed someone and cut his head off. The motive remains unclear.

lawrence borges Lawrence Teen Accused Of Beheading Classmate Has Trial Postponed For Third Time

Mathew Borges in court Monday. (WBZ-TV)

Borges and Viloria-Paulino were sophomores at Lawrence High School.

Borges, being tried as an adult, is being held in a juvenile detention facility without bail.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s