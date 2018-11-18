BOSTON (CBS) – An 18-year-old man is in critical condition after being dragged by a car during a Dorchester robbery.

Massachusetts State Police say the victim met the two suspects on Gallivan Blvd. in Dorchester Friday night thinking he was selling them a smart phone, but they had other plans.

Troopers say during the robbery the men rolled the victim’s arm up in a car window and dragged him several blocks at high speed.

Police eventually arrested the suspects, catching up with them at a house party early Sunday morning.