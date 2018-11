WAREHAM (CBS) – Two people were hit by a train Saturday night in Wareham in a potentially deadly incident.

The crash happened in the area of Minot Ave. around 8:15 p.m.

A South Coastal Scenic train hit two people who were on the tracks. Massachusetts State Police said there are “potential fatalities.”

No further information is currently available.

