LOWELL (CBS) – A second case of measles has been diagnosed in Lowell and there may have been exposure to that person in Chelmsford and Tewksbury, state health officials confirmed Saturday.

The latest case was discovered at the Lowell Community Health Center on Thursday, November 15, seven days after a two-year-old boy came down with the measles there.

No information was released about the second person.

“The individual was present in a number of locations that could have resulted in exposures to other people,” the Massachusetts Department of Public Health said in a statement.

“There are no known links between the two cases,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Catherine Brown. “Our efforts now are to identify people who may be at risk of getting ill and to get them vaccinated. Getting vaccinated within 3-5 days of an exposure can reduce the likelihood of getting measles.”

DPH said exposures to the second person may have occurred at:

T.J. Maxx, 288 Chelmsford St., Chelmsford

Sunday November 11, 2018

3:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Lowell Community Health Center, 161 Jackson St., Lowell

Thursday November 15, 2018

4:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Walmart Supercenter, 333 Main St., Tewksbury

Thursday November 15, 2018

5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Anyone who was exposed at those locations during those times should call their doctor to confirm their immunization status. If you develop symptoms of measles, call before you visit an office, clinic, or emergency department. That’s because you could put others at risk.

It typically takes about five days for symptoms to show.

Anyone who has had measles in the past or has received two doses of the vaccine is unlikely to develop measles even if exposed, DPH said.

For more information, call your local health department or DPH at 617-983-6800. To learn more about measles, visit the DPH website.