BOSTON (CBS) – A hotel worker strike in Boston that’s lasted more than six weeks may be over soon.

About 1,500 housekeepers, cooks, bartenders, bellmen, dishwashers and food and beverage servers went on strike at seven Marriott-operated hotels back on October 3.

The union representing them, Unite Here Local 26, confirmed they have “reached a tentative agreement” on a new contract and have a ratification vote scheduled for Saturday afternoon at the Hynes Convention Center.

BIG NEWS! We have reached a tentative agreement and have a ratification vote scheduled for 2pm at the Hynes Convention Center today. No picket lines tomorrow! See the moment workers walking the final picket lines of the day heard the news. #MarriottStrike #1job pic.twitter.com/BntBnKEsvn — UNITE HERE Local 26 (@UNITEHERE26) November 17, 2018

There has been no response yet from Marriott.

The union did not release any details of the agreement.

The union has been pushing for higher pay. The workers are looking for salaries that don’t force them to work more than one job so they can afford rents in Boston and provide for their families.