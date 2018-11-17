  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – Did you see military fighter jets in the sky north of Boston late Saturday morning?

People in several towns reported the jets were flying low in circles but didn’t know why.

f 15 What Was That? F 15 Fighter Jets Circle Near Winchester Before Fenway Park Flyover

File photo of an F-15. (Photo by Rusty Jarrett/Getty Images for NASCAR)

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the planes were two F-15s circling near Winchester getting ready to conduct a flyover above Fenway Park, where the Harvard-Yale football game was being played.

“The flyover was coordinated with the FAA,” spokesman Rick Breitenfeldt told WBZ-TV.

Red Sox spokesman Zineb Curran said the flyover was done before the game Saturday, which kicked off at noon.

