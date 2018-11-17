November 17, 2018

The American Lung Association teams up the Ad Council to create a new national PSA campaign specifically targeting the Latino community. At least 8 million people in the United States are at high risk for lung cancer, the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths. On this edition of Centro, we give you the details about this special campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with volunteer oncologist for the American Lung Association Dr. Jorge Gomez and screening advocate Maria Ruis. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

NEW NATIONAL CAMPAIGN

American Lung Association

Ad Council

LUNG FORCE

English:

savedbythescan.org

Spanish:

salvatupulmon.org

