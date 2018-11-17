  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    08:00 AMCBS This Morning: Saturday
    10:00 AMLucky Dog
    10:30 AMDr. Chris Pet Vet
    11:00 AMThe Henry Ford's Innovation Nation
    11:30 AMThe Inspectors
    View All Programs
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Awareness, Cancer, CBS Boston, Centro, Lung Cancer, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

November 17, 2018
The American Lung Association teams up the Ad Council to create a new national PSA campaign specifically targeting the Latino community. At least 8 million people in the United States are at high risk for lung cancer, the nation’s leading cause of cancer deaths. On this edition of Centro, we give you the details about this special campaign. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks via satellite with volunteer oncologist for the American Lung Association Dr. Jorge Gomez and screening advocate Maria Ruis. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
NEW NATIONAL CAMPAIGN
American Lung Association
Ad Council
LUNG FORCE
English:
savedbythescan.org
Spanish:
salvatupulmon.org

CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresNS
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s