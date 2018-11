TEWKSBURY (CBS) – It didn’t take long into the season for drivers to hit the roads while failing to safely clear off snow from their car roofs.

Tewksbury Police shared photos of two drivers who failed to safely clear off the snow from their cars.

“After the first storm of the season please do not forget to clear all snow from your vehicle before hitting the road. Driving like these 2 could cost you $200,” Tewksbury Police tweeted.