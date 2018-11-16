ROCKLAND (CBS) — Two young women were rescued from a fire in a Rockland house Friday morning. Firefighters rushed to the Division Street multi-family home around 8:30 a.m.

According to Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey, one woman was trapped on the third floor with smoke all around her. Two crewmembers used a ladder to rescue her through a window. Another woman was found as she searched for a door through all the smoke on the same floor. Three firefighters were able to walk her out of the home. Both are in their late teens or early twenties.

Neither of them were visibly injured but they were both transported to South Shore Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Duffey also said multiple birds and dogs were removed from the home by Rockland Animal Services.

Firefighters were able to put out the fire quickly after the rescues. About $50,000-60,000 was done in damage, mostly from water and smoke. The building is not considered a total loss.

It is unclear what caused the fire but investigators are looking at the kitchen as a possible point of origin and believe the incident was accidental, Duffey said.