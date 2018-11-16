HOOKSETT, N.H. (CBS/AP) — An investigation is underway in New Hampshire after two people were found dead inside a Hooksett home.

Two adults were found dead inside a home on Post Road.

The deaths have been labeled “untimely.” The victims’ identities are being withheld as authorities contact family members.

Further information has not been released. Police said there is no danger to the public.

Authorities are looking to the public for help with the investigation.

