BOSTON (CBS) — For any player, making the NFL requires a certain mind-set, one that most people can’t fully comprehend.

For a 5-foot-7 football player, making the NFL requires an even more distinct approach.

And it’s in that mind-set that Dion Lewis is explaining the comments he made while he was fired up on Sunday after he and the Titans defeated his former team.

“Hell yeah it’s personal. That’s what happens when you go cheap. You get your a– kicked,” Lewis said Sunday after a win over the Patriots. “I know those guys. I know that you be physical with them and let ’em have it and they’ll fold.”

This week, without the intensity of the game fresh on his mind, Lewis explained where such comments can come from.

“I’m a feisty guy. Everybody knows that,” Lewis said. “I have to be that way, I’m 5-7. I have to carry an edge, or a chip. That’s just how I am. That’s what’s gotten me to where I am. So, nothing personal. That’s just the type of person I am and the player I am.”

Lewis, 28, has rushed for 396 yards and one touchdown on 112 carries, and he has caught 35 passes for 270 yards and one touchdown in his first season with Tennessee.

