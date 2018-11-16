HYANNIS (CBS) — A Sandwich man is accused of trying to rob a Hyannis Chick-Fil-A with a knife and while covering his face Thursday night.

Barnstable Police said 20-year-old Cole Reissner walked up to the drive-up window with a grey sweatshirt wrapped around his head around 9:40 p.m. “Witnesses stated the male was holding a knife and demanded money.”

When employees refused, he ran away down Route 132.

Officers later found Reissner, who was walking down the same road and matched the physical description from the 911 call. “He was in possession of a folding knife and grey sweater inside his backpack,” said police.

Reissner was also identified by witnesses as a former employee of the restaurant, according to police.

Reissner was held on $2,500 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday.