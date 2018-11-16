Weather Alert:School Delays And Closings
HYANNIS (CBS) — A Sandwich man is accused of trying to rob a Hyannis Chick-Fil-A with a knife and while covering his face Thursday night.

Barnstable Police said 20-year-old Cole Reissner walked up to the drive-up window with a grey sweatshirt wrapped around his head around 9:40 p.m. “Witnesses stated the male was holding a knife and demanded money.”

When employees refused, he ran away down Route 132.

colereissner Former Employee Accused Of Attempting To Rob Chick Fil A With Knife

Cole Reissner (Photo Courtesy: Barnstable Police)

Officers later found Reissner, who was walking down the same road and matched the physical description from the 911 call. “He was in possession of a folding knife and grey sweater inside his backpack,” said police.

Reissner was also identified by witnesses as a former employee of the restaurant, according to police.

Reissner was held on $2,500 cash bail and was scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court Friday.

