WASHINGTON (CBS) – Boston sports fans have been saying for years that their city is “Titletown, USA” and a new Congressional resolution is backing them up.

A resolution sponsored by all New England senators to congratulate the Boston Red Sox on their 2018 World Series win says the team’s victory “convincingly cements [Boston’s] legacy as ‘Titletown, USA.’”

The Red Sox, Boston Bruins, Boston Celtics and New England Patriots have won 11 championships since 2001.

The resolution notes the Red Sox utter dominance this season, saying 108 regular season wins and an 11-3 record in the playoffs allow the Sox to “stake a claim as one of the greatest teams in baseball history.”

Manager Alex Cora and every member of the roster get a shout-out in the resolution, which includes the very funny line “Whereas pitcher David Price ‘holds all the cards now.’”

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who sponsored the bill, tweeted a photo Wednesday of her and fellow Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey with California senators Dianne Feinstein and Kamala Harris holding a Red Sox champions banner. Feinstein and Harris delivered on their World Series wager with the Bay State senators by handing over Dodger Dogs and guacamole.

A deal's a deal. After the @RedSox #BeatLA, @SenFeinstein and @SenKamalaHarris were good sports and settled their World Series wager with @SenMarkey and me. Congratulations to the Red Sox players, manager Alex Cora, and the entire organization on a historic season! #DamageDone pic.twitter.com/Nc10JTj164 — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) November 15, 2018

A resolution in the House is expected to be introduced this week by Massachusetts Rep. Richard Neal.